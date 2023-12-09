Ellington, CT Author Publishes Mental Health Book
December 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFood for Thought: Recipes for the Good Life, a new book by Dean Kloter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Food For Thought is a "recipe" book for inspiring and promoting the need to adopt a healthy mental diet and the importance of developing and maintaining a healthy attitude towards life.
Your mind is your greatest asset and deserves to be treated as such. It requires daily maintenance and attention to remain sharp, especially as you get older. With the destabilization of mental health in our society due to pandemic and environmental influences, increased stress, anxiety and depression, we need to feed our minds with nutritious thoughts while dismissing our "junk food" thoughts – negative self-talk – on a daily basis.
Using the format of a recipe, this book provides a creative perspective on how positive "ingredients" can be used to support and inspire thinking that leads to optimal self-regulation and leadership. There are recipes that everyone can use to satisfy every palate's psychological craving.
About the Author
So often in life it takes a major crisis to wake us up from the trance-like routine life we get trapped in. At the age of 59, Dean Kloter received his "Blow"! A failed business partnership 'blew' up his dream business resulting in financial and emotional devastation. This unplanned wakeup call led to a personal reinvention experience, a blessing first disguised as a traumatic event turned into a rebirth – a new and better direction. It's true that the harder you fall, the higher you bounce (back)! It's never too late to reinvent yourself!
Food for Thought: Recipes for the Good Life is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $51.00 (hardcover $64.00, eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-456-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/food-for-thought-recipes-for-the-good-life-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/food-for-thought-recipes-for-the-good-life-pb/
