Dayton, OH Author Publishes Literature Collection
December 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe One-Eyed Cat and the Gambler: A Collection of Aphorisms and Parables, a new book by Jeffery Thorn Bennett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The One-Eyed Cat and the Gambler is a collection of aphorisms and parables on many different topics, including philosophy, religion, love, human nature, time, and memory. Ranging in tone from pointedly satirical to lightly humorous, Jeffery Bennett's intent is not to express truths, but rather to provoke and challenge the reader's thoughts and philosophies.
About the Author
Jeffery Thorn Bennett is a retired Professor of Philosophy and Logic. He enjoys birdwatching, reading classical literature, and traveling to remote and exotic locations. His other interests include collecting antique rugs and investing in the stock market.
Bennett has been happily married for 31 years to his charming wife, Shirley, and has two wonderful children, Elizabeth and Andrew. He participates in animal rescue and has three one-eyed cats, Baisy, Brindles, and Bambers.
The One-Eyed Cat and the Gambler: A Collection of Aphorisms and Parables is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardbound $28.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-035-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-one-eyed-cat-and-the-gambler-a-collection-of-aphorisms-and-parables-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-one-eyed-cat-and-the-gambler-a-collection-of-aphorisms-and-parables-pb/
