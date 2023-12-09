Coloma, WI Author Publishes Story Of Writing Life
December 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsArtisan, a new book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Artisan is about Tom Lynch Jr.'s life writing journals that have led him to live over the rainbow coming to an end with one last one, so he spends an afternoon's time creating a conclusion to the chronicles of his life's story.
About the Author
Tom Lynch Jr. is a colorful gent on a quest to forevermore be a poet, admiring love's purest nature, all she is.
Artisan is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-289-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/artisan/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/artisan/
