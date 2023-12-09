Nottingham, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
December 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Day the Sun Slept In, a new book by Melissa Rollo, has been released by RoseDog Books.
What would happen if the sun forgot to come up the next day? This brightly hand-painted and illustrated picture book features Sun, Moon, and Earth as a family working together to solve problems caused by the sun oversleeping!
The Day the Sun Slept In helps those of all ages appreciate how the three work together to balance our world and nature.
About the Author
Author and illustrator, Melissa Rollo, is a diverse fine artist, working in a variety of traditional mediums. Since elementary school, she spent much of her free time drawing, painting, and making her own little books and newspapers. She has been accepting art commissions since high school when she started taking art seriously, working in various mediums. Rollo studied fine art and illustration at the Maryland Institute College of Art, where she earned her degree to pursue art for a living. She has earned and won various awards and contests for her colored pencil artwork and paintings.
Her idea for The Day the Sun Slept In came about when watching a sunset, observing the sun disappearing below the horizon line. Although she has enjoyed creative writing since grade school, this is her debut.
The Day the Sun Slept In is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-166-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-day-the-sun-slept-in-what-would-happen-if-the-sun-forgot-to-rise/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-day-the-sun-slept-in-what-would-happen-if-the-sun-forgot-to-rise/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us