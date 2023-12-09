Canadian Author Publishes Spiritual Book
December 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Channeled Path to Immortality, a new book by Duane Lacoursiere and Morgan Gowans, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Channeled Path to Immortality contains a specific sequence of runes and sigils that were envisioned by Morgan Gowans over a four-month period in 2022. They came to him while he was in a trance state and he is convinced that they are the formulae for means to attain immortality through the seven stages of refinement of internal alchemy.
According to Morgan, the book is written entirely in Dark Fae, which is why it is all runes and sigils.
Morgan originally wrote the book using medieval standard linen paper, a porcupine quill, and inks made by using medieval ingredients and techniques. Duane Lacoursiere later photographed the individual pages. Morgan and Lacoursiere hope that someone out there will be able to translate what is in these pages and put what is there to good use.
About the Author
Duane Lacoursiere and Morgan Gowans have been friends since 2000. Both live in the Edmonton area and attend various psychic and medieval events throughout Alberta. The two have formed a long standing partnership where the strengths of each make up for the weaknesses of the other.
When Morgan started writing this book, Duane had honestly thought he had gone off the deep end. One day in April of 2023, Duane happened upon local author B.T. Frost, who was promoting his own book, Uncut Gems. Mr. Frost was able to point Duane in the direction of his current publisher and the rest, as they say, is history.
Duane decided to challenge Morgan to get the book published as a way of seeing if there was anything to it, or if Morgan had indeed gone off the deep end.
The theory is that if there is actually anything to it,
then someone out there will be able to make sense of it.
The Channeled Path to Immortality is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-255-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-channeled-path-to-immortality/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-channeled-path-to-immortality/
