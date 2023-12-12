Kansas City, MO Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollection of Poetry, a new book by Corliss Rush, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Corliss Rush's Collection of Poetry is inspired by the life he lives and through his faith for Jesus Christ.
About the Author
Corliss Rush came from a small town, Newnan, Georgia, raised by good parents. He came from the old ways, running barefoot, and playing basketball and football. He now lives in Kansas City, Missouri. In his free time, Rush likes to go on walks and get inspired by the things he sees. He is currently working on some poetry.
Collection of Poetry is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-633-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/collection-of-poetry-by-corliss-rush/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/collection-of-poetry-by-corliss-rush/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us