Mineral Bluff, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCloud Catcher, a new book by Susanne Jennifer Petersen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cloud Catcher is a whimsical story with a message: Don't take what doesn't belong to you! You must learn to love and respect nature from a distance. The antics of a little boy are innocent until he learns this valuable lesson.
About the Author
Susanne Jennifer Petersen earned her bachelor's degree in Educational Psychology, with an emphasis on Early Childhood Education, from the University of Georgia. She has raised two amazing children and currently resides in the peaceful Blue Ridge mountains of North Georgia where she draws inspiration from the wonder of nature all around her. She enjoys hiking, cooking, and baking, as well as reading and music. But most of all, she is grateful for joyful time spent with family and friends.
Cloud Catcher is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-275-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cloud-catcher/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cloud-catcher/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us