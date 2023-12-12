San Jacinto, CA Author Publishes Court Case Novel
December 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News80 Years After the Second World War: My Appeal to US Supreme Court, a new book by Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Documents showing how the legal process is a long and difficult one, but it can be worth it in the end.
About the Author
Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander enjoys building churches and partaking in church activities. He is an avid fan of all things sports.
80 Years After the Second World War: My Appeal to US Supreme Court is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $66.00 (eBook $61.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-784-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war-my-appeal-to-us-supreme-court-additional-novel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war-my-appeal-to-us-supreme-court-additional-novel/
