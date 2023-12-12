Johnson Lake, NE Author Publishes Suspense Novel
December 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTraffic Stop: Human Division, a new book by Stacey Cahill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the placid village of Liberty, Nebraska, everything on the surface is simple. It's a tight-knit community and the streets are safe. From the outside, families like the Kennedy's are perfect exemplars of their little community.
Otis Kennedy, the patriarch, serves as the small town's legal kingpin and good-old-boy extraordinaire. His son, Layne, is a dedicated mortician and single father doing his best to make ends meet for his daughter, Marley.
Marley, however, breaks this mold. A loner by disposition and privy to dark secrets that would destroy her family's reputation, Marley is disillusioned with the world; her only light in this darkness is her twin brother Seth, a spiritual chimera that acts as her literal guardian angel.
Marley knows the truth; There is a rotten vein that runs through her family, through her town, through society itself: Human Trafficking. Otis, when he's not at Elk's Club meetings or on the gold course, acts as legal counsel for a human trafficking ring. Layne suffers every day to forget the death of his first love, Marley's mother, Lupe.
And when Marley gets caught up in the darkness that pervades her family, it is only the Kennedy's efforts and her ancestral Mayan ties that can pull her through the abyss.
Check out the author's website at https://scahilllinebywine.org/
Traffic Stop: Human Division is a 302-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-294-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/traffic-stop-human-division/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/traffic-stop-human-division/
