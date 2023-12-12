Irvington, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
December 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPhilip's Big Feelings, a new book by Dr. Elizabeth Uchegbu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Philip is a preschooler with very big feelings. He did not care that his big feelings hurt his friends. When Philip accidentally ruins his precious artwork, does he get apathy or empathy from his friends?
About the Author
Philip's Big Feelings is Dr. Uchegbu's second children's book. She is a Walden University graduate with a Ph.D. in Early Childhood Education and has a masters from New Jersey City University in the same field. Dr. Uchegbu is currently a Head Start preschool teacher in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Philip's Big Feelings is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (hardbound $37.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 9798891275805. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/philips-big-feelings-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/philips-big-feelings-pb/
