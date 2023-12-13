Wickenburg, AZ Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
December 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Newspaper Story, a new book by Steven Gene Brownell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Newspaper Story takes place before and after the turn of the century. The policies of corporations and governments to sublimate the ideals of the individual reached far and wide into the fabric of free enterprise. This is the story about a life in this historic time of change.
This novel is a must-read for everyone who thinks their truth is the only truth. There are many truths and the one in power changes the rules of the game. What this country was at the turn of the century, may never be again.
Steven Gene Brownell was born in October of 1953 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He is the third generation of rugged individuals known as cowboys. Although he played cowboy in his youth, Brownell is grateful he was shown the race horse instead of the bucking horse.
Brownsell attended nine different schools growing up in a variety of states, from New Mexico to Arizona and California to Colorado. Formal education was always supplemented with participation in sports, and there was always a horse to ride or care for. His early thoughts for writing, instead of playing professional baseball, were met without encouragement and remained only thoughts. It was not until he failed to conform to the college lifestyle that the experience ignited a flame to place words on paper. This story is the result of that lifelong spark.
A Newspaper Story is a 650-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2110-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-newspaper-story/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-newspaper-story/
