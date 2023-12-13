Rensselaer Falls, NY Author Publishes History Book
December 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDo You Know the Meaning of These United States?, a new book by James Dean, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In Do You Know the Meaning of These United States, James Dean details how each state got its name. Some states may be surprising, but such is the history and legacy of these United States.
Complete with a crossword puzzle challenging enough to stump even historians, this book tells all about the United States, our country's flag, and the Bill of Rights.
About the Author
James Dean lives in Rensselaer Falls, New York.
Do You Know the Meaning of These United States? is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-217-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/do-you-know-the-meaning-of-these-united-states/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/do-you-know-the-meaning-of-these-united-states/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us