Amsterdam, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Book
December 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDragon Tamers: Secrets of the Myth!, a new book by Samantha R. Hume, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"I had no choice. They were going to torture you the same way but worse." Owen's voice broke. "But not as worse as Ephraim, the screaming, the pleading, every time I tried to talk to him he gave no response, just gave me a blank stare. His skin was pale, his head was cold and clammy, hair was untamed and greasy, stubbles, and underweight. I secretly followed them to the woods. I hid behind a tree where I saw Ephraim pleading with father that he didn't want to keep doing this. Father slapped him across the face, blood splattered on the cold, damp ground. He grabbed hold of his chin and forcefully made him look into the eyes of a very angry and very abusive father. I couldn't hear what they were whispering, but in the end, Ephraim held his head down.
"Just think of it this way, Ephraim," laughed Father. "When I mean "we" succeed, our legacy will be known through every generation. I saw that Ephraim wanted to cry, but crying in front of Father would get us a bloody beatdown and no dinner. And I can tell Ephraim wants to eat. I heard Father telling Ephraim that once this is over, all four of us will be unstoppable!"
About the Author
Samantha R. Hume is twenty-four years old and lives with her parents in Amsterdam, New York. She is the youngest of seven children and has struggled with autism and learning disabilities all her life. However, she is determined not to let that bring her down. Just because she is different doesn't mean she cannot make something of herself. She wants to be a role model for all. Besides writing, she enjoys reading fantasy books.
Dragon Tamers: Secrets of the Myth! is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-255-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dragon-tamers-secrets-of-the-myth/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/dragon-tamers-secrets-of-the-myth/
