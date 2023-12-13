Tampa, FL Authors Publish Book on 'Marriage Encounter"
December 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News44 Hours that Changed My Life, a new book by Ronald P. Snider with Linda Snider, has been released by RoseDog Books.
44 Hours that Changed My Life explains what Marriage Encounter is, how the weekend is structured, and includes personal sharing from the actual weekends. The purpose is to illustrate how the weekend experience will teach a method of communication based upon feelings rather than thoughts and judgements. It includes rules for fighting and strives to help couples see themselves as individuals, their relationship as a couple in the modern world, and how through dialogue they can make their marriage stronger.
About the Author
Ronald P. Snider, the author of this book has taken all materials from actual Marriage Encounter Experiences. Linda Snider, the contributing writer, shares her own love letters in the text. Ron and Linda are originally from New Jersey but have resided in Florida for the past 26 years. Ron wrote this book because of the impact the experience had on their lives. Ron and Linda are both graduates of Fairleigh Dickinson University, where Ron studied Business Management and Linda Studied Elementary education. They have two children and five grandchildren.
44 Hours that Changed My Life is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-455-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/44-hours-that-changed-my-life/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/44-hours-that-changed-my-life/
