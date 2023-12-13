Jefferson, GA Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
December 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Walk Through the Psalms, a new book by Norman H Voisey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
You might say that the Psalms stand in the center of all scripture. For they speak of experiences, the very center of life itself. The Psalms beckon us to a rock-solid faith which will provide us the victories over life's troubles, even if we foist them upon ourselves. There are many of us who return to them repeatedly to hold fast to that which we have attained.
Gordon D Fee and Douglas D Stuart categorized the Psalms for us in this way: Laments–we all go through tough times and we learn from these Psalms that we are not alone in our struggles, and that God is able to help and strengthen us. Thanksgiving Psalms, Hymns of Praise, and Salvation History Psalms have elements of praise which elevates our understanding of God's faithfulness, protection, and benefit. Eight Wisdom Psalms and ten Psalms of Trust promise the reader of the goodness and care of God and provide us with the vision of a victorious life.
Ultimately, the Psalms are intentional, their vital purpose is to forge a connection between the worshiper and God, whether in a cathedral or prayer cell. For generation after generation, mankind has sung and prayed the Psalms.
About the Author
Lt-Colonel Norman H Voisey completed 40 years of service in The Salvation Army where he was a Trustee, having served also in that capacity for three of their hospitals. His application to reserve Section 8 funding for Senior Housing in Cincinnati was secured for their Booth Residence.
Voisey was educated in Canada but in the United States, he continued studies at The Salvation Army Training College, Pace University, and Case Western Reserve University.
Voisey is an avid reader of Judaic thought, a student of spiritual and literary greats, Abraham Joshua Heschel, Harold Bloom, Cynthia Ozick, and Elie Wiesel. He leans heavily toward nonfiction, but classic novels continue to nurture his experience. He loves poetry, sports, genealogy, music and the arts. As a member of the New York Staff Band for 16 years, and as the leader of youth music and Christian interpretive dance groups, Voisey has brought ministry to the United Kingdom, Europe, the Far East, Estonia and Russia.
Voisey is close to confirming his Huguenot Ancestry and the story that his forbears were driven from Voisey, France to John Calvin's Geneva, and eventually to Devonshire and finally to Windsor, Ontario, his birthplace.
A Walk Through the Psalms is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-094-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-walk-through-the-psalms/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-walk-through-the-psalms/
