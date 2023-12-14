Fort Wayne, IN Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
December 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInternal Damage, a new book by Lucas B. Gerke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Told through the minds of the book's characters, Internal Damage is ultimately a human story about survival. Filled with action, monsters, and terror in a sci-fi setting, we witness how life and tragedy can change a person and alter relationships. As the story progresses, the humanity of these characters is reflected on the reader. Author Lucas B. Gerke hopes readers connect with the characters while reading on the edge of their seats.
About the Author
Lucas B. Gerke's interests mostly began in film. He majored in film and minored in theatre and has been making films and shorts ever since college. His passion for reading formed toward the end of his college career. In the end, Gerke wants to create fiction in any and every form available.
Internal Damage is a 504-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-267-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/internal-damage/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/internal-damage/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
