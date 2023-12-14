Nashville, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
December 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLouella the Big Hairy Dog Makes a Friend, a new book by Linda Listro Bodfish, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Louella the Big Hairy Dog Makes a Friend follows Louella, an adventurous and kind Irish Wolfhound, on a very relatable journey: where do we fit in, and who are our friends? Louella is on an important quest to find a pal – someone she can rely on for sunny-day adventures and rainy-day comfort, who will accept her exactly as she is.
Even though Louella meets many different personalities on her search for companionship, not everyone she encounters is ready for the type of friendship she's seeking. Some are unpredictable, and some are downright unfriendly! But Louella keeps her chin up and her heart open, and is finally rewarded when she meets her new best friend, Lucy the turtle.
Louella the Big Hairy Dog Makes a Friend shares valuable lessons on self-worth and acceptance while reminding us that true friends will support us rain or shine – and come into our lives in ways we often don't expect!
Louella the Big Hairy Dog Makes a Friend is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-168-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/louella-the-big-hairy-dog-makes-a-friend/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/louella-the-big-hairy-dog-makes-a-friend/
