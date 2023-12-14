Cave Creek, AZ Author Publishes Fiction Novel
December 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGhosts of the Superstitions, a new book by Dot Jay Gomez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A December trail ride in the mysterious Superstition Mountains of Apache Junction, Arizona becomes one of terror and death when uninvited guests appear.
Gina McHenry and her group of teacher friends, innocently decide to extend the ride through Massacre Ground, home to a harbor of Ghosts, foot soldiers in the 1860's indicated an abundance of death and terror.
Ghost weary wranglers, hired to lead, abandon the group of thirty riders when spooked horses stampede, leaving Rick Del Rio to guide his group out of the superstitions - late at night - during a storm - physically chased by an unknown entity.
Coyote, the Apache teen cross county star, warned "It's Haunted", and proved it.
A meeting with Butch, the 6'8'' clairvoyant, helped explain the evilness of one despearte gold-hungry-ghost.
Pop's four cycle friends, aka the family farm, decide to spend the night in a local cemetery, accompanied by pickle-nose pete and guy wagner, to prove the fallacy of the paranormal.
A myriad of colorful characters enhance the finale!
Ghosts of the Superstitions is a 352-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7249-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ghosts-of-the-superstitions/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ghosts-of-the-superstitions/
