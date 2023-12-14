Lincoln, ME Author Publishes Current Events Novel
December 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAMERICA: A Conception of Lies & Hypocrisy, a new book by P. Meka Wixon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In AMERICA: A Conception of Lies & Hypocrisy, P. Meka Wixon dives into European/American history, beginning with the first known explorers who traversed the "Western-Hemisphere," then streamlined all the way to present day events. In an effort to find a truth about the underbelly of society and this Nations Illusions; Are we, as Individuals truly Liberated and Free? Or are we conditioned to believe so and to live in Conformity?!
AMERICA: A Conception of Lies & Hypocrisy is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $55.00 (eBook $50.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-629-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/america-a-conception-of-lies-hypocrisy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/america-a-conception-of-lies-hypocrisy/
