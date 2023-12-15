International Lawyers Network Maintains Prestigious Ranking in Chambers Asia Pacific Guide 2024
December 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is delighted to announce its continued recognition as a 'Leading Law Firm Network' in the Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide for the year 2024. This esteemed acknowledgment reaffirms the ILN's commitment to excellence and its outstanding standing within the legal community.
Chambers and Partners, renowned for its comprehensive assessment of legal professionals and networks, conducts extensive interviews with clients to evaluate factors such as technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities highly valued by clients. The ILN has consistently earned recognition in Chambers' Global Guide since 2011, showcasing its enduring dedication to providing exceptional legal services.
The Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide 2024 is accessible both in print and online at https://chambers.com.
Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network, expressed her gratitude, stating, "We are truly honored to receive this recognition from Chambers for yet another year. This achievement is a testament to the exceptional quality of our member firms and the unwavering dedication we have demonstrated to enhance the value we bring to our membership."
As the ILN celebrates its continued success in the Asia-Pacific region, it underscores the organization's recognition of the region's ongoing importance to its membership. The ILN remains committed to fostering collaboration, promoting excellence, and providing unparalleled support to its members in the dynamic legal landscape of the Asia-Pacific region.
For more information about the International Lawyers Network, please visit www.iln.com.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023 they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us