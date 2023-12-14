Monterey, TN Authors Publish Spiritual Guide
December 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFreedom to Fly: From Persecution to Prosperity, a Life Story of Salvation, a new book by Melody Crosby Hale And Rick & Laura Suhm, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through an interview with Rick and Laura Suhm, Melody shares her amazing story of debilitating substance abuse while on her journey to finding God's love. Melody also shares 33 of her personal daily devotions, inspired by the Holy Spirit. This work can be used to help you during your own personal journey. A five-week study guide is included, and can be used individually, or in a group setting.
About the Author
Melody Crosby Hale is passionate about her love for God, and she wants to help others find God's love and be able to overcome hardships and strongholds in life… and thrive. She is a true inspiration.
Melody helps to lead a support group, Getting and Staying Sober with Codependency, at her local church. She also participates in a jail ministry group at the local jail.
Melody continues to steward her cleaning business that was the catalyst to embarking on this book-writing journey with Rick and Laura. Melody's mission through her business is "making a difference in homes and hearts", and she and her staff are very successful in fulfilling this mission.
Most important to Melody, after following her love for God, is her family. Melody and her husband live in Louisiana and have continued to build their strong relationship as they both grow in their individual relationships with Christ. They have a beautiful daughter and son in law who have blessed the family with two grandchildren. Melody loves being MeMe to these wonderful grand babies!
Freedom to Fly: From Persecution to Prosperity, a Life Story of Salvation is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-222-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/freedom-to-fly-from-persecution-to-prosperity-a-life-story-of-salvation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/freedom-to-fly-from-persecution-to-prosperity-a-life-story-of-salvation/
