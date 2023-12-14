Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Children's Book
December 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPenny the Pigeon: Here Comes the Storm, a new book by Dr. Susan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One morning Penny the Pigeon goes hunting with her three kids for food. A storm comes and blows the pigeons in different directions. Penny has to travel across many parts of the world to find her family.
As Penny begins to search far and wide looking for her children she ends up running into danger. Penny finds a way to escape. Penny continues to search for her children. Penny reaches the nesting grounds. She reunites with her three beautiful children. They set off into the sky as one big happy family again.
Penny the Pigeon: Here Comes the Storm is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-312-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/penny-the-pigeon-here-comes-the-storm/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/penny-the-pigeon-here-comes-the-storm/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us