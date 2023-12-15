Magnolia, TX Author Publishes Autobiography
December 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlane Jane: Earning My Wings, a new book by F. Jane Schuring, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Follow along with Captain Jane Schuring as she shares life's challenges, her incredible stories flying in Micronesia in the 70s, and her remarkable climb into the cockpit to pilot the B-737.
Plane Jane follows F. Jane Schuring through the roll, pitch, and yaw of a life that includes her time as a flight attendant for two decades, a mother of three slinging crockpot meals, a world traveler hiking active and extinct volcanoes, and a captain for a major airline, the 'second' career in her long journey. Jane covers every item on the checklist, leaving room for error along the way only when revealing the inside scoop of what it means to be human; her honesty is everything as she reveals all the elements of her time in the sky and on land. Whether you're in coach, first class, or visiting the cockpit, you can trust that she'll tell you how it is and get you to your destination better off than when you set out.
About the Author
After experiencing some difficult life challenges, Jane's decision to pursue a career change from a twenty-year flight attendant to take flying lessons during what could be called a mid-life crisis (divorce, temporary job loss) was met with barriers at every stage. In spite of hearing, "You're too old," or "No one is hiring," Jane was determined to achieve her dream, eventually ending her almost 44-year career with Continental/United as a B-737 Captain.
Her story will inspire those who have experienced the highs and lows of life's trials, particularly a career in the aviation industry. With stories to tell along the way, it began with a spontaneous trip to Los Angeles for an interview as a 'hostess' in 1969, and ended with a smooth landing in Houston with fire trucks on each side of the aircraft spraying the traditional water cannon salute to a retiring captain.
Plane Jane: Earning My Wings is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 9798891279926. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/plane-jane-earning-my-wings/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/plane-jane-earning-my-wings-1/
