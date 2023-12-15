Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Thriller Novel
December 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnnihilate the Sisterhood, a new book by Martin J. Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
America is a diverse country but we are still fighting for equality for all. Take a look at what might happen if we continue down the road we are currently on and what it might lead to.
About the Author
Martin J. Lee, raised in Brooklyn, NY, grew up as an orphan. Martin spent some of his youth playing basketball in Philadelphia, Pa, before earning a scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. He has a B.A. degree in English Literature from Lincoln University. A single father raising his son and daughter, Martin worked one on one with court-adjudicated wayward youths as a mentor for fifteen years. This is Mr. Lee's 4th Novel.
Annihilate the Sisterhood is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $26.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-167-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/annihilate-the-sisterhood-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/annihilate-the-sisterhood-pb/
