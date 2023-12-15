Brentwood, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Miles & Freeway!: Hightailing It to the San Francisco Zoo, a new book by Mimi Murphy and illustrated by Hayley Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Oh, the Places we will Go and the Adventures we will see!
It will be a race through the streets of San Francisco! Will Miles & Freeway arrive in time for the Zoo's 100 Birthday Party? Come a long and see where this Big Adventure takes them!
The Adventures of Miles & Freeway!: Hightailing It to the San Francisco Zoo is a 46-page hardbound with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-293-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-miles-freeway-hightailing-it-to-the-san-francisco-zoo/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-miles-freeway-hightailing-it-to-the-san-francisco-zoo/
