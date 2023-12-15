Medimont, ID Author Publishes Guide Book
December 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Select and Manage Your Contractor 101, a new book by Brian Daniels, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How to Select and Manage Your Contractor 101 gives useful advice on how to hire and oversee a contractor when building that dream home or remodeling project correctly from start to finish. The book provides basic building procedures and installation methods regarding fill soils and compaction, footings and foundations, foundation drainage, roof stormwater drainage systems, backfilling, framing, exterior wall and roof sheathing, roofing, interior and exterior concrete slabs, weather-resistant barriers (WRB), windows, exterior doors, exterior trim, siding, protecting the building thermal envelope, exterior veneers such as cultured stone or brick, exterior painting, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, drywall, interior painting, cabinetry, finished floorings, different types of countertops, finished plumbing and electrical fixtures, what to expect in the final inspection, and obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy.
Brian Daniels' years of building and construction litigation experience will educate readers with a better understanding when hiring a contractor or remodeling that existing home and what to look for when purchasing a new home from a builder. Learn from his years of experience in building and construction litigation experience.
About the Author
Brian Daniels is a member of International Code Council (ICC). He has education and training as a certified ICC international residential building inspector. Since 2008, he has acted as an expert witness regarding construction litigations matter in Washington and Idaho. He is widely diversified in building envelope issues and proper building methodologies pertaining to the ICC, as it relates to the International Residential Codes (IRC), International Building Codes (IBC), International Energy Conservation Codes (IECC), and manufacturer's installation requirements regarding building materials that are widely used today. Since 1986, he has training, education, and experience as a self-employed general contractor in the states of California, Washington, and Idaho.
Mr. Daniels is married, a father of five and has ten grandchildren. He is a volunteer firefighter for Shoshone County Fire District. He has been a body builder since 1981, enjoys horseback riding, bike riding, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and working on his ranch in Idaho. Above all else, his faith and love in Jesus Christ has been his foundation.
How to Select and Manage Your Contractor 101 is a 260-page paperback with a retail price of $63.00 (eBook $59.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4236-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-to-select-and-manage-your-contractor-101/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-to-select-and-manage-your-contractor-101/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
