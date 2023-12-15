Winnsboro, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
December 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf Giraffes Were Real, a new book by Uncle Andrew, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There's no such thing as a horse with a horn, but there is such a thing as a leopard horse with a ten-foot long neck? Absurd, right?
If Giraffes Were Real takes that absurdity and runs with it as a satirical work meant to amuse children and parents alike.
About the Author
Uncle Andrew, if you know him, either is your uncle, or isn't. If you address him as "My dear, Uncle," in person or in a letter, he will more often than not be confused, especially if he is not your uncle-as is the case of the majority of the human race, and indeed the majority of all species on this earth. He is brother to two other uncles, as well as one or two aunts. He resides closer to his own uncle than to any of his uncle's other nephews, but not closer to his uncle's uncle than they.
If Giraffes Were Real is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 9798888124703. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/if-giraffes-were-real-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/if-giraffes-were-real-pb/
