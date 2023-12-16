Lake George, CO Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems of Long Ago, a new book by Roy H Stoller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poems of Long Ago features poetry written by Roy H Stoller after returning from service in World War II. This unique collection of poetry will offer inspiration and entertainment to readers.
About the Author
Roy H Stoller is 101 years old with a master's degree in Counseling and a master's degree in School Psychology. He lives on 83 acres in the mountains of Colorado. He has been involved in Forest Service projects for over 40 years.
Poems of Long Ago is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-126-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poems-of-long-ago/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-of-long-ago/
