Lake George, CO Author Publishes Poetry Collection

Poems of Long Ago, a new book by Roy H Stoller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Poems of Long Ago features poetry written by Roy H Stoller after returning from service in World War II. This unique collection of poetry will offer inspiration and entertainment to readers.About the AuthorRoy H Stoller is 101 years old with a master's degree in Counseling and a master's degree in School Psychology. He lives on 83 acres in the mountains of Colorado. He has been involved in Forest Service projects for over 40 years.Poems of Long Ago is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-126-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poems-of-long-ago/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-of-long-ago/