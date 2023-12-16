Windsor, CO Author Publishes Poetry
December 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Just Want the World to Feel, One Word at a Time, a new book by Ashley Sigmon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Just Want the World to Feel, One Word at a Time is a collection of poetry that, quite frankly,
forced its way out of the author's head.
These are words one would never dare to say out loud. While more direct and short and less open to interpretation, these poems and their messages can easily be related to, as young adults grasp the concept of learning how to handle their emotions, their needs, and just figuring out how to be themselves.
The author states, "I hope people read this book and realize there is an elegant honesty to letting yourself feel whatever you need to in certain moments."
*TRIGGER WARNING* - This book contains content related to sexual assault, self harm, and religious trauma.
About the Author
Ashley Sigmon really values working with kids. She appreciates their curiosity and their disregard of social standards. Sigmon loves to read books where people discover their worth (and also fall madly in love), take baths, light candles, and forget to blow them out to her father's dismay. Sigmon loves her family and the endless support they have provided to make sure her five-year-old dream of becoming an author came to fruition.
I Just Want the World to Feel, One Word at a Time is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-006-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-just-want-the-world-to-feel-one-word-at-a-time/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-just-want-the-world-to-feel-one-word-at-a-time/
