Jupiter, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife is an Eighth of an Ate, a new book by John Michael, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book is about a very sweet and precocious little girl, named Angelica, aged six, who says what is on her mind and truly believes that her parents don't understand her at all. Angelica manages to see a pizza in everybody (in a good way!). She loves and dislikes school in equal measure. She loves talking to everybody but not so much in the morning.
She learned fractions by thinking how many slices are in a pizza. If she was in charge of things, life would be a lot different! She has some very strange ideas of what her parents do when she is at school. Now, she has a brother named Simon (who has his very own book too!) and she loves her brother very much, but she really needs to stop dressing him in her clothes. Angelica laughs a lot! Angelica and her family are very loving, very happy, very nice neighbors who live on your street.
Your job is to find them or be them!
You will see the symbol Pi on the cover page and then on the bottom left of each page is the infinite number Pi increasing in decimal places on every page. On March 14, 2024, there will be a competition, for 4-to-8-year old's, to see who knows the most numbers in the number Pi.
About the Author
John Michael is the author's first and middle names. They were given to him by his Mother, so that there would be no confusion to whom she was shouting at: John Michael or his Father, also named John. She called him John Michael until he was married at the age of thirty and hadn't lived at home for ten years. Nice one, Mum!
Any questions about the author, this book or the number Pi, please email AngelicaandSimon@Yahoo.com
Life is an Eighth of an Ate is a 134-page hardbound with a retail price of $61.00 (eBook $55.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-043-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-is-an-eighth-of-an-ate/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/life-is-an-eighth-of-an-ate/
Contact Information
