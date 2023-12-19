Helena, MT Author Publishes Climate Change Novel
December 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Inconvenient Future: Tomorrow's Future Today, a new book by Robert Byrum, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How is mankind going to cope with an ever-increasingly warming world? The author presents, with many examples, strong evidence that the world is warming which will have profound effect on our lives and future generations. This has become the greatest issue of our times, actually of all times, and he has presented the evidence this is true. Humanity is on trial with little time left to recover before unrepairable damage occurs to our way of life and our ability to maintain a lasting livable Earth. This is not the message that political leaders, policy makers, or friends and neighbors want to hear. Unfortunately, it is the ultimate "Inconvenient Future".
About the Author
Robert Byrum has lived a full and rewarding life of action, adventure, friendships, and lots of happiness. He was born and grew up in San Diego and moved to Montana in 1990, seeking a new horizon and a quality of life which he found. Following his passion for living and adventure has allowed him and his wife Nancy to enjoy traveling the world, witnessing other lands and people. They have had the pleasure of fishing and hunting in many locations and have enjoyed competing with their Labrador Retrievers. Writing has become a new hobby; this is his fourth book in the last two years.
An Inconvenient Future: Tomorrow's Future Today is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-388-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/an-inconvenient-future-tomorrows-future-today/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-inconvenient-future-tomorrows-future-today/
