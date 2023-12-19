Paducah, KY Author Publishes Memoir
December 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEye on the Sparrow: A Memoir, a new book by D. A. Gregory, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
D. A. Gregory was born and raised in Queens Village on Long Island, N.Y. She and her husband of 54 years lived in Europe, Florida and Kentucky. After raising two children and working as a church and legal secretary, a preschool teacher and children's Sunday School leader, she retired and had time for her artistic painting and love of writing. Of her three children's books, the family favorite is on Amazon entitled, "Lillian Rose Wants a Turtle," based on her granddaughter's childhood wish. This, her first biography, is a poignant Memoir vividly recalling the pain and lifelong scars of verbal and physical abuse at the hands of a tyrannical father. The author's struggle with parental rejection and her doubts of self-worth and insecurity send her on a purposeful search for identity and truth. At times, love come through her mother and other relatives like beams of bright light dispelling the darkness. In young adulthood, a perceptive "messenger" was sent who saw her need and led her on a faith journey to her loving, caring Heavenly Father. This is a riveting story of overcoming and sensing God's watchful eye on His child that reshaped her destiny and turned years of dysfunction into a life worth living. So, step back into the 1950's as the author weaves the culture of that day's innocence, tragedy and tradition with childhood imagination and humorous relief. Truly, her life is a testimony to God's immeasurable saving grace, love and protection, asserting, "His Eye is on the Sparrow."
Eye on the Sparrow: A Memoir is a 238-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-393-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eye-on-the-sparrow-a-memoir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/eye-on-the-sparrow-a-memoir/
