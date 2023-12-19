Godlan, Infor SyteLine ERP Specialist, Achieves Placement on CFE Media's System Integrator Giants Ranking for 2024
December 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., December 19, 2023 (PRLeap.com) - Godlan, a manufacturing ERP software specialist (Infor SyteLine), Infor CPQ (Configure Price Quote) specialist and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking¬ on CFE Media's 2024 Global System Integrator Report. CFE Media released its 2024 System Integrator Giants listing, which ranks the top global companies involved in system integration projects throughout manufacturing. The top system integrators distinguished by this award are recognized in the annual Global System Integrator Report https://www.controleng.com/supplement/global-system-integrator-report-digital-supplement/
According to the System Integrator Giants 2024 report, system integrators on this report are key to addressing the skills gap manufacturers face today by offering access to highly trained resources and advanced technologies which they may not otherwise have access to. The report also says that system integrators combine sophistication regarding technology innovation with practical, hands-on experience.
"It's an honor that Godlan is recognized and counted among the top system integrators from around the world, and for consecutive years! We have a very large team of top professionals who achieve amazing results for our clients each day, which highlights their commitment to Godlan's core values and culture of excellence," said Bobby Rudder, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Godlan, Inc.
With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in three Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.
About CFE Media LLC
CFE Media provides engineers in manufacturing, commercial and industrial buildings, and manufacturing control systems with the knowledge they need to improve their operational efficiency. CFE Media delivers comprehensive, relevant content to engineers around the world. CFE is the platform for content, community and applications that engage engineers worldwide across all engineering designs, systems, and plants.
About Godlan Inc.
Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor SyteLine ERP, visit Godlan.com.
