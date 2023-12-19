Saddlebrooke, AZ Author Publishes Historical Study
December 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConnections: The Ancestors of John West of Virginia and The West De La Warre Family 2000 BC to 1635, a new book by Virginia Hegseth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
John West arrived in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1618, the twelfth child of Thomas, Lord Delaware. Connections: The Ancestors of John West of Virginia and The West De La Warre Family 2000 BC to 1635 follows his ancestry through many generations, and connects his family to the Plantagents Kings of England, Charlemagne, the Merovingians, and King Priam of Troy, and the Vikings.
About the Author
Virginia Hegseth was born in 1930 in Ithaca, New York, oldest daughter of Dr. L. Bruce Carruthers and Jeanne Hugo Carruthers. Her father was a medical missionary, located in Miraj, India from 1931 to 1952. Virginia attend Highclere School, in Kodaikanal, South India, a boarding school for missionary children in India, from 1939 until 1946, when the family was able to return to the United States for a two-year badly needed furlough. Virginia finished high school in Princeton, New Jersey and then graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota four years later. By then she had married Merton Hegseth, a geology major. He worked for many years as a Party Chief for several oil exploration companies, before the family settled in Northfield, Minnesota. Several years after he died, Virginia moved to Arizona, saying she was tired of shoveling snow.
Connections: The Ancestors of John West of Virginia and The West De La Warre Family 2000 BC to 1635 is a 516-page paperback with a retail price of $116.00 (eBook $111.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-385-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/connections-the-ancestors-of-john-west-of-virginia-and-the-west-de-la-warre-family-2000-bc-to-1635/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/connections-the-ancestors-of-john-west-of-virginia-and-the-west-de-la-warre-family-2000-bc-to-1635/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
