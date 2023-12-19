International Lawyers Network Releases Guide to Employee Paid Leave Across Eight Jurisdictions
December 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsInternational Lawyers Network proudly announces an update to their collaborative paper that delves into the complexities of employee entitlement to paid leave. Authored by experts from eight diverse jurisdictions, this paper provides a concise and invaluable resource for businesses navigating the nuances of paid leave policies.
Key Highlights:
Executive Director of the ILN and the guide's editor said "This resource is a must-read for anyone navigating the complexities of workplace policies. We've updated previous sections from 2020 and added new jurisdictions to make this easy and essential reading."
To access the latest edition of the paper, please click here: https://bit.ly/3v8pvHJ
About the ILN's Labor & Employment Group
Co-chaired by Marie Macdonald of Miller Samuel Hill Brown LLP, Glasgow and William Milani of Epstein Becker & Green in New York, New York, the Labor & Employment Group represents various perspectives of labor & employment law, committed to a balanced discussion of employment issues worldwide.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023 they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
