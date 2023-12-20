Grapevine, TX Author Publishes Memoir
December 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Barefoot Days, a new book by William D. Tate, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Barefoot Days is a tender and deeply personal journey back in time to the childhood of William Tate as he grew up in the small town of Grapevine, Texas in the first half of the twentieth century. Before becoming mayor at age 30 and dutifully serving his hometown for forty-seven years, Tate was a bright-eyed child finding adventure on his family's farm and on the pleasant streets of a blossoming Grapevine. This book is as much a memoir as it is a portrayal of the hope and unity of small-town America, and how close-knit communities such as Grapevine come to shape us as individuals.
About the Author
William D. Tate was born and raised in Grapevine, Texas. He received his bachelor's degree in Accounting from North Texas State University and his juris doctor degree from the University of Houston. He served as city attorney and on city council in Grapevine before becoming mayor, a position he has held for the past forty-seven years. He is the longest serving mayor in Texas and the third longest serving mayor in the United States.
My Barefoot Days is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-113-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-barefoot-days/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-barefoot-days/
