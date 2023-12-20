Sebeka, MN Author Publishes Memoir
We all know a tragic event can deeply affect a family forever, fundamentally changing how they view and move through the world.
Shadows of Yesterday chronicles the disappearance and search for the author's sister and its effects on the sixteen-year-old and her family. The author says, "I want others to know that you can overcome the horrors that are directed at us to become better people."
About the Author
Lisa L Colsen lives with her husband in Sebeka, Minnesota. She is the mother of four children, Brian, Amanda, Dallas and Alisha. Sixteen grandchildren. She is an animal lover and lives in the country. Colsen enjoys reading, riding horses, and taking walks. She enjoys a quiet life, doing simple things.
Shadows of Yesterday is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-137-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shadows-of-yesterday/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shadows-of-yesterday/
