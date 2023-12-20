North Chesterfield, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Piggy Bank Capers, a new book by Mary Smith, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Piggy Bank Capers is an adventurous story about Bria, her piggybank Nala, and her dog Bently.
Your child will love to read this book again and again!
This interactive book will help your child identify pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters. It also introduces the different denominations of US currency. In the most adorable way, it introduces the concept of saving money while keeping your little reader waiting to turn the page. Boys and girls will love and be able to relate to Bria, Nala, and Bentley. A "must-have" on every bookshelf.
About the Author
Mary Smith is a best-selling children's book author. To date, she has written two other children's books: Granny, What Time Is It? and I Can Be: A Kids Early Career Book. Mary's love for reading and her desire to create that same love in her six grandchildren motivated her write her first book. She has plans to dedicate a book to each of them. Mary's goal is to ensure that children all over the world get to expand their own knowledge through reading.
The Piggy Bank Capers is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-070-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-piggy-bank-capers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-piggy-bank-capers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us