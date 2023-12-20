Cleveland, OH Author Publishes Spiritual Health & Wellness Book
December 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Blameless Body Routine, a new book by Rick Delarosa B.A.C.S.C.S, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Blameless Body Routine is your guide to living a God-centered, healthy lifestyle!
Blending faith and fitness into a daily routine, the Blamelessbody Routine provides instruction on how to exercise faith in spirit, soul, and body, all leading to God as the source. Included within, you will also find Bible-inspired food sources, profiles, and recipes to help you get started.
About the Author
Rick Delarosa B.A.C.S.C.S. graduated from Cleveland State University in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in Sports Physiology, specializing in increasing human performance and injury care and prevention. He always tries to "love thy neighbor" by helping those who live on his street and in his community. He has a special interest in helping senior citizens stay safe and functional in their homes, including his mother!
Delarosa enjoys watching and playing various sports and outdoor activities as weather permits.
The Blameless Body Routine is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4164-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-blameless-body-routine/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-blameless-body-routine/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us