Colby, KS Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsContinuous Dreams: Brylen's Book of Poetry, a new book by Brylen Jabrie Hubbell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Each poem brings out a new idea and a new journey. Read along and look in on yourself and the world around you. See what the world has to offer.
Continuous Dreams: Brylen's Book of Poetry is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-429-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/continuous-dreams-brylens-book-of-poetry/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/continuous-dreams-brylens-book-of-poetry/
