Syracuse, NY Author Publishes Romance Book
December 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAddicted to You, a new book by Ja'Kwontez Glover, has been released by RoseDog Books.
After being married to a successful lawyer always on the go, Jasmine finds out the truth of everything when she's caught having an affair with another man.
About the Author
Ja'Kwontez Glover is a young, successful black man who enjoys spending time with the people important to his life. Mr. Glover is very active in his community, spreading love and motivation to anyone he meets.
Addicted to You is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-560-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/addicted-to-you/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/addicted-to-you/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
