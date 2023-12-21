Dallas, TX Author Publishes Startling Law Narrative
December 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLast Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment, a new book by Professor Jeffrey B. Simon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment shines a bright spotlight on a grave but often overlooked effort by large corporate interests to undermine America's civil justice system and consumer rights. Trailblazing plaintiff's lawyer, Jeffrey B. Simon, wrote this book as a rallying cry for anyone who has ever been wronged by a rigged system of laws. Through riveting tales of real courtroom drama, Simon exposes the insidious influence of corporate greed and political power weaponized to repeal personal rights and weaken public safety. Last Rights is a wake-up call to consumers and lawmakers to take collective, corrective action before restoration of our civil justice system becomes unachievable. This is essential reading for anyone who cares about the future of our country, and a call to action for those who believe in justice and fairness.
The 7th Amendment, which guarantees every American the right to trial by jury, is inscribed in the Bill of Rights, but now teeters on the brink of extinction. Simon's impeccably researched narrative unveils the clandestine maneuvers of corporate juggernauts, delivering a jarring wake-up call of our need for reckoning and change. Last Rights isn't merely a book; it's a rallying cry, a clarion call for citizens to take notice and action.
Best-Selling Author, law professor, prominent media analyst on outlets such as The Guardian, Reuters, New York Times, BBC, and serving as a legal analyst on Dan Abrams Law & Crime Network, Jeffrey B. Simon, thrusts readers into the heart of a corporate hostile takeover of the American civil justice system, Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment. Through courtroom drama and poignant vignettes, Simon takes readers on an astonishing journey, sounding the alarm on a corporate repeal of consumer, worker, and patient rights that sabotages public safety and personal freedoms in the pursuit of plunder and profit. Written with tremendous power, logic, and moral force, Last Rights calls upon readers to join in the mission to restore our civil justice system and every American's right to trial by jury before we forfeit those freedoms to corporate Goliaths forever.
Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (audiobook $17.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-426-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/last-rights-the-fight-to-save-the-7th-amendment/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/last-rights-the-fight-to-save-the-7th-amendment/
