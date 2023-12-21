Columbia, SC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
December 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Guitarist Association, a new book by T.M. Greene, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Guitarist Association is a story about three friends who live in one of the most exciting times in American History: the 1960s. It's about their perspective toward music, politics, and the changing times through the television program they have. It's about music people love and still relate to even today. This vivid, engaging tale brings the reader back to one of the greatest eras in music.
About the Author
T.M. Greene was born in Washington, D.C. He enjoys writing, drawing sketches, walking, collecting things, watching film and television, reading books, and playing video games. He also enjoys spending time with friends, going to events in his hometown, and traveling, buying, and listening to vinyl records. The Guitarist Association was originally a one act play that Greene turned into a novel.
The Guitarist Association is a 424-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0535-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-guitarist-association/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-guitarist-association/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us