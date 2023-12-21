Feasterville-Trevose, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Sleepy the Door Stopper: Sleepy Gets a Mommy and a Home, a new book by Arlene Redick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join the adventure of a sloth door stopper from the first moments they made it to the United States to finding their forever home and the many adventures after.
About the Author
When I was in my forties, I thought it would be nice to write a children's book. I never pursued it though because I was married, raising my son and daughter, working, and involved in volunteer work. Things changed in 2021 when my husband passed away suddenly. One day while shopping I purchased this doorstopper and after 2 months of looking at him on the floor in front of the door, I decided I didn't want him there anymore. I posted him on Instagram doing funny things. Shortly afterward, three of my followers messaged me and said I should write a book. With no distractions and a lot of time on my hands I wrote my story. I was finally writing thirty years later…
I hope you, your child, or grandchildren will enjoy my book.
The Adventures of Sleepy the Door Stopper: Sleepy Gets a Mommy and a Home is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-280-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-sleepy-the-door-stopper-sleepy-gets-a-mommy-and-a-home/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-sleepy-the-door-stopper-sleepy-gets-a-mommy-and-a-home/
