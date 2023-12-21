Hoover, AL Author Publishes Novel
December 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOops!, a new book by John Wuska, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life can be a struggle even when things seem to be going your way. More often than not, a curveball is thrown when you least expect it.
Tony has lived his life this way. After his parents split, he wound up living with his Uncle Pete and Aunt Eve in New Orleans. He was lonely at first, until an encounter with the school bully led to meeting his two lifelong best friends. After traversing through the ups and downs of adolescence together, facing criminal charges, and, eventually, two of the gang going to war, Tony has found his way back to his hometown as an adult, and now faces new challenges with the former school bully and his family.
An inspirational take of the twists and turns of fate, Oops! follows Tony throughout his adventures and misadventures, and with the help of God, finds a new beginning.
About the Author
After completing Oops! John Wuska presented the manuscript to his family, to their complete shock. His mother noted that he was the last of her children she expected to write a book. But did he take offense to this? Of course not! He found his family's comments hilarious. And he learned to never underestimate the power of God and what he can do for you.
Wuska has a special interest in helping the homeless.
Oops! is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-079-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/oops/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/oops/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us