Cedar Point, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
December 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Don't You Fly?: A Caterpillar's Tale, a new book by Karl Hackbarth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why Don't You Fly? Introduces us to a butterfly who overcomes a frightening experience to achieve his full potential. The story is about a butterfly who cannot fly but is inspired to try.
Many folks struggle with past events that prevent them from embracing their future. Through love and faith, anything is possible.
About the Author
Karl Hackbarth and his wife, Pat, enjoy traveling together. They also adventure in their RV with their two Australian Shepherds, Freckles and Pebbles, and Bingo their African gray parrot. When they are not on the road they enjoy kayaking in ocean surf, scuba diving, photography, and nature walks with the pups.
Why Don't You Fly?: A Caterpillar's Tale is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3091-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/why-dont-you-fly-a-caterpillars-tale/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-dont-you-fly-a-caterpillars-tale/
