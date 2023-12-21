College Station, TX Veteran & Author Publishes Memoir
December 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIllusion Confusion: Girl of My Dreams, a new book by CPO Bill Sneed, USN (RET) DAV, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Illusion Confusion was written as a dream, a vision. It combines author CPO Bill Sneed's military experiences in Vietnam and all the horrors of war that went along with it, and the unique way he met the girl of his dreams, who would become his wife.
Read Illusion Confusion and see how Sneed found love in the midst of the perils of warfare.
About the Author
CPO Bill Sneed, USN (RET) DAV is retired from the Navy (twenty years) and was also in the combat zone of Desert Storm at age fifty with the Navy's Military Sealift Command. Afterward he was a sheriff's deputy for six years and a police officer for two years, both in the Reserve.
Sneed enjoys retired life by reading, especially about the Vietnam War, and writing. He and his wife, Charlotte, have three children, who have blessed them with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Charlotte is a retired RN, and she delivered their first grandchild since her main job in nursing had been Labor & Delivery. The couple recently celebrated their 55th anniversary!
Although they both have Parkinson's, Sneed and his wife pray for further years to continue enjoying their large family.
Illusion Confusion: Girl of My Dreams is a 176-page hardcover with a retail price of $60.00 (eBook $55.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-417-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/illusion-confusion-girl-of-my-dreams/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/illusion-confusion-girl-of-my-dreams/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
