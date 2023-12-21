Portland, OR Author Publishes Climate Change Book
December 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsClimate Crisis Changed: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports are Deliberate Science Fiction, a new book by Dave White, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Since the 1990's, two of board members, Randy Beers and Dave White, took Dave's RV to Mount Hood Meadows Ski Resort every winter every Friday evening. They would open a single malt scotch bottle and debunk everything they had heard about global warming, and later climate change. Randy has a physics degree and Dave has a chemical engineering degree with 461 statistics. Randy would always say the warming was because of sun spots, and Dave Would say things like atmospheric carbon dioxide doesn't freeze in the atmosphere.
In 2016, Dave started Climate Change Truth Inc (cctruth.org).
Climate Crisis Changed: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports are Deliberate Science Fiction is a 90-page hardbound with a retail price of $149.95 (eBook $144.95). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-127-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/climate-crisis-changed-the-intergovernmental-panel-on-climate-change-ipcc-reports-are-deliberate-science-fiction/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/climate-crisis-changed-the-intergovernmental-panel-on-climate-change-ipcc-reports-are-deliberate-science-fiction/
