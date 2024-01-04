First U.S. Team-Based Professional Squash League, the National Squash League, Launches Official Website Ahead of Inaugural 2024 NSL Season
January 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsIn preparation for the inaugural National Squash League Draft Day in March 2024, which kicks off the first-ever professional squash league in the US, the recently-formed National Squash League has launched a new website. This new site includes vital information for those who follow the NSL and are interested in the developing popularity of squash in the US, with educational pages for:
According to the founders of the National Squash League, "The NSL exists to revolutionize the live squash experience in the United States. We created the National Squash League with the goal of bringing live squash in line with other major sports in the United States. Our match format is unprecedented and enhances squash's fast-paced and tactical qualities to constantly re-engage viewers and create an electrifying environment for the audience."
The creation of the NSL comes at an opportune time; squash was one of five sports accepted to the 2028 Summer Olympics slated to take place in Los Angeles, California. The goal in establishing a National Squash League is not only to bring more attention to the sport, but also to give professional and semi-professional squash players a means of training and playing against opponents of similar skill. This way, US squash players can go into the Olympics prepared to face off with players who come from more established international squash programs.
Honeywick, Partner of the NSL
Honeywick, a Louisville-KY-based creative agency, and partner of the National Squash League, developed the website with squash-enthusiasts in mind. The information-based site has all of the upcoming NSL events available with dates and locations, such as Draft Day on March 1, 2024, and the subsequent squash matches scheduled for May-June 2024. In addition to this, there are individual biographies for the current NSL players – Mark Broekman, Samuel Scherl, Spencer Lovejoy, Timmy Brownell, TJ Dembinski, and Victor Crouin – complete with player statistics, playing style and personality, and career highlights. The Team pages outline helpful information about each city club, including the history of squash in the city and where the team's home court is set to be. The cities that are participating in the 2024 season and are featured on the NSL's website are:
Honeywick specializes in delivering a full range of IT and marketing services, including custom website design, software development, branding, graphic design, digital and print marketing, and website hosting. They are the official provider of all these services for the NSL and look forward to playing a key role in the marketing and expansion of the brand. Along with their involvement in the IT and marketing sects of the NSL, Honeywick has also enjoyed sponsoring the "Fall Classic" – an annual US squash sanctioned tournament held each year at the Louisville Boat Club.
Honeywick co-founder and Director of Information Technology Jeff Watts-Roy, who plays squash recreationally, says, "The creation of a national league for this sport will accomplish so much, namely the spread of this amazing sport! I love squash because it is a dynamic sport that demands agility, speed, and strategy. Its fast-paced nature promotes mental focus and tactical thinking; I call it my mind-body connection. The social aspect fosters a camaraderie that is hard to match."
Contact:
If you have questions, are interested in becoming an NSL partner, or would like to submit an inquiry for team ownership, contact the National Squash League Commissioner Fernando Valdizan below.
Email: fernando@arwhitelaw.com
Phone Number: 502-387-0542
Instagram | YouTube
