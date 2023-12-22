La Jolla, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Jamaican Mermaid Tale, a new book by Bill Gerwick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One day Violet, a young Jamaican girl, surprises a mermaid near a remote beach in Jamaica. The mermaid accidentally drops her golden comb on the beach and asks Violet to retrieve it for her, but she is not to tell anyone about the mermaid.
Violet is in a quandary and ends up telling her mother, who tells others. Violet retrieves the comb from the beach for the mermaid, who is grateful but upset that Violet told about her presence. But in the end, the mermaid gives Violet a valuable gift that lifts her and her family out of poverty.
About the Author
Bill Gerwick is a professor at the University of California, San Diego, studying marine algae as sources of new pharmaceuticals, such as new anticancer and antimalarial drugs. He has been scuba diving for more than 50 years but has never seen a mermaid. His research has taken him to many tropical locations around the world to make sample collections, including Jamaica. The Jamaican lady who told him this tale was a dear family friend.
A Jamaican Mermaid Tale is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-481-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-jamaican-mermaid-tale/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-jamaican-mermaid-tale/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us